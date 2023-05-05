Zegna launches Summer in Oasi campaign – MONDO MODA

With a focus on luxury leisure items, Zegna reinvents modern wardrobe essentials, focusing on comfort and functionality, using linen as a base. The new collection features versatile and relaxed items, such as knitwear and jogger pants, in light fabrics and colors.

The collection also has the overshirt, made entirely of linen. Light and refined, the overshirt is distinguished by the unmistakable texture of this valuable natural material.

Another global success for the brand, the Triple StitchTM models remain a centerpiece in Zegna’s wardrobe and gain the linen Espadrilles, inspired by laid-back days.

The campaign also features new colors of the traditional Triple StitchTM, Bermuda shorts, trousers constructed from a linen and cotton blend, and silk, cashmere and linen sweaters.

About Zegna

Inspired by our visionary founder, Ermenegildo Zegna follows her own path along the road that was built more than 110 years ago in the mountains of Piedmont, northern Italy.

Its 232 road, crossing the 100 km2 of Oasi Zegna natural territory around the wool factory, has become the 232 Road Brand Mark – a graphic representation of ZEGNA’s identity. Established as a textile manufacturer, ZEGNA is recognized as a leading global luxury menswear brand and part of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group.

It designs, creates and distributes luxury clothing and accessories under the ZEGNA and Thom Browne brand to more than 500 stores, of which 299 are directly operated by the Group (239 ZEGNA and 63 Thom Browne: as of December 2022) in 80 countries around the world. around the world, remaining committed to leveraging its rich heritage to build a better present and future. Gildo Zegna, the third of the family’s generation, is the group’s president and CEO.