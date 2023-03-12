Zejna Murkić was a finalist in the Eurovision Song Contest ’23, and seven days later she reveals what she thinks about the festival and Luke Black, who is going to Liverpool.

Source: YouTube/RTS Eurovision Song – The Official Channel

Zejna Murkić was one of the favorites at this year’s event Songs for Eurovision ’23and a few days after the festival, she summarized her impressions and revealed whether she was satisfied with the placement, as well as what she plans to do next.

“I’m very happy, we did a great job. Now we’re preparing ‘Rumba’ in English and Spanish and to sing it with the ‘Gypsy Kings’, so it’s great for me”, said Zejna and admitted that she was a bit disappointed with the placement at the festival where was, we remind you, won by Luke Black with the song “Samo mi se sleepa”.

“I think we deserved to maybe even win, but, well, it’s a matter of taste and a matter of the jury. Everything has its own way, but if we were one of the serious candidates for victory, we are, and I am very proud of my whole team and my song,” she said and said that a big mistake was made.



See description A BIG PAM FOR SERBIA THAT WE LOST! Zejna, disappointed with the placement, revealed what she thinks about Luke Black and the winning song Hide description Source: YouTube/RTS Eurovision Song – The Official ChannelNo. picture: 5

1 / 5 Source: YouTube/RTS Eurovision Song – The Official ChannelNo. picture: 5

2 / 5 Source: YouTube/RTS Eurovision Song – The Official ChannelNo. picture: 5

3 / 5 See also The world looks forward to China, and China is ready-求真网 AD Source: YouTube/RTS Eurovision Song – The Official ChannelNo. picture: 5

4 / 5 Source: YouTube/RTS Eurovision Song – The Official ChannelNo. picture: 5

5 / 5

“According to the votes of the audience, Prince of Crows should have won, but he, like me, lacked the votes of the jury. However, we both ended up with great work and hits, but we did not have the opportunity to represent Serbia, which is a great pity for Serbia“, believes Zejna, who also expressed her opinion on the winning song: “My daughter likes it, her friends like it, so I think that with a good performance it can go well. I don’t agree with someone saying that maybe the words are missing or that it’s not a song. It’s definitely a song, because it has its own arrangement and energy, so it can be a song with fewer words, but Europe perfectly captures it and it’s well received. I wish him the best of luck. There is that youthful music, and there is still music that is actually music. Everything somehow comes in order. Here, this year there will be something for the youth and that’s perfectly fine“.

“Konstrakt had a story, both political and human. The songs of Konstrakt and Luka are not similar at all, they don’t have a single point of contact. People connect them only because they are a little different, but they are not at all identical in terms of presentation. The construct is one and only and no one can ever be like it“, said Zejna, who was also among Jelena Karleuša’s favorites.



Zejna – Rumba Source: YouTube/RTS Eurovision Song – The Official Channel

(WORLD/Grand.nova.rs)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!