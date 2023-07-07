Zeke, Charnego and more at the eighth Sardina Fest

Tomorrow Saturday July 8 the presentation of the Sardine Fest with his 8th edition and comes hand in hand 12th anniversary of the Psycho Rock&Roll Club Barcelona

He July 8 the presentation of the 2023 edition of the Sardine Fest in the Parallel room 62 of Barcelona. In addition, that same day will also celebrate the Psycho Rock&Roll Club 12th Anniversaryits sister bar and one of the nerve centers of the Barcelona rock scene.

The party will begin at 9:30 p.m. and will include performances by Gills Johnson, The Uralites y Psycho’s Birthday Party Band; the new project formed by members and ex-members of THE MEOWS, Piggies, Deadyard, Los Perlas y The shadows.

The after party of the event will take place in the bar itself with the session 45’s Crash by Marian Barbariann and Flaudio Gouon llena de powerpop, garage, rock’n’roll, punk rock, beat y glam rock.

The following week, the 8th edition of the Sardine Fest that he will be back in the Sala Upload. Rock-Roll and sardine lovers will be able to enjoy this mix on the day July 14 in a night full of musical performances, which will be given by Zeke, Weird Omen, Charnego, TV Shock y Belmonte.

Those who want to continue dancing and enjoying themselves until dawn can do so with the well-known and much-loved DJs of the Barcelona scene: Laura Kesito, Debbie Doll e Ivette Erre.

Tickets for both dates can be purchased physically at Psycho y La Chana or online through the website of entradium. The ticket price for the 8th is €12 and for the 14th it is €24 in advance and €30 at the box office. In addition, with the purchase of advance or physical tickets for the Sardina Fest, all attendees will have a free sardine.