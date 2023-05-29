Home » Zelenski demands the introduction of sanctions on Iran for 50 years Info
Volodymyr Zelensky asked the Ukrainian parliament to impose sanctions on a country for 50 years.

President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the Ukrainian parliament to impose additional sanctions on Iran for 50 yearsit is stated in the draft resolution after the decision of the National Security and Defense Council.

The draft includes a complete ban on trade with Iran, investment and transfer of technology, as well as stopping Iranian transit through Ukrainian territory and preventing the withdrawal of Iranian assets from Ukraine. The Ukrainian parliament must approve the draft for it to become law. The parliament has not yet scheduled a vote, writes kyivindependent.com.

Iran is said to have supplied Russia with military equipment, including the Shahed munitions that Russia launched into Ukraine in the hundreds. The US and the EU imposed sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with these drones. In a recent drone strike on May 28, Russia launched at least 54 Shahed drones against Ukraine.

Air defense shot down 52 of them, however, the debris caused civilian casualties on the ground in Kyiv, according to kyivinindependent.com.

