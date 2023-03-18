Home World Zelenski introduced sanctions against Assad Info
Today, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky approved the introduction of individual sanctions against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and several other high-ranking Syrian officials.

Izvor: YouTube/Printscreen/ AFP News Agency

Sanctions include, among other measures, an asset freeze, a ban on capital transfers outside of Ukraine, a suspension of economic and financial obligations, as well as a ban on technology transfers, according to a document published by the Ukrainian president’s office.

The measures are also aimed at Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Makdad and Prime Minister Hussein Arnous.

The sanctions will remain in force for ten years, Sputnik reported.

Earlier this week, Assad told Sputnik that Damascus recognizes Russia’s new borders, following referendums in the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, and the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics on joining Russia.

SRNA

