Peek into the chambers of Vladimir Zelensky’s bunker, located in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy opened the doors of his war bunker in Kiev for the first time. and a Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Komarov had the honor of peeking into his chambers. The videos show that Zelensky has many models of airplanes and warships, a photo of his family and a bust of Winston Churchill on his desk.

Zelensky previously spoke of his respect for the British war leader during World War II, recently recalling how he sat in Churchill’s chair and felt his “courage” during a visit to London in 2020, writes the British Telegraph.

In the new documentary called “The Year”, viewers have an insight into the bunker from where Zelensky leads war operations for the liberation of Ukraine. In addition to the study, the shot reveals a simple bedroom with a yellow colorful carpet, a wooden bed for one person with a floral blanket and a small analog clock on the wall.

The Ukrainian president says he sleeps alone in his bed, but complained of back pain and impaired vision due to the dimmed light in the bunker. Viewers also have an insight into his wardrobe, so you can see that his old suits are hanging on hangers in the closet wrapped in plastic, given that Zelenski has mostly liked dark and khaki clothes in combination with military boots for the past year.

“I’m wearing this. I just don’t use suits right now. We’ll win soon, so I’ll wear suits again,” Zelenskiy explains in the documentary, revealing a long line of similar-looking coats, military boots and tracksuits, showing a reporter the suit he wore before the invasion.

The new documentary on Zelensky comes after his interview with the BBC in which he said that military clothing is “more comfortable” and “more understandable for people during war”.

“Time has changed and it was not pleasant to talk to people in such difficult situations. I wanted to tell them that I will support them and that I will be here,” said Zelenski.

Asked if he could envision a time when he would return to suits and ties, he replied: “Yes of course. After our victory, maybe the day after our victory“.

His insistence on appearing dressed exclusively in military style helped him become an international icon and a Hollywood favorite. So Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister, sold one of the Ukrainian president’s jackets for £90,000 at an auction to raise money for Ukraine.

How much the Ukrainian president cares about his image is perhaps best expressed by the fact that earlier this month European Commission officials were warned not to imitate Zelensky’s military style during his visit to Ukraine.

