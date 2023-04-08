Zelenskiy’s trip to Poland attracted attention, foreign media said he intends to withdraw troops from Bakhmut

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-07

China News Service, April 7th, a comprehensive report. On the 6th local time, Ukrainian President Zelensky concluded his visit to Poland and delivered a speech, calling the trip “meaningful.”

Zelensky returned to Kiev, Ukraine on the 6th. In his speech, he stated that the visit to Poland, the work completed by the Ukrainian delegation in Poland and the continuous communication with Poland should all have a real impact on the Ukrainian front.

At present, the Russian and Ukrainian armies have been in a stalemate for a long time in Bakhmut (known as “Artemovsk” in Russia). Regarding the situation in Bakhmut, Zelensky told the media in Warsaw, Poland on the 5th that if the Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut are in danger of being surrounded by Russian troops, they may be evacuated. It is important not to lose our soldiers. I am confident that the commanders there will make the right decisions in the event of a more dramatic incident or the risk of losing men due to siege.”

This speech was interpreted by Reuters as Zelensky’s “expression of willingness to withdraw troops.”

However, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Malyar said on the same day that despite repeated attempts by the Russian army to occupy Bakhmut and other cities in the east, the situation on the front line was “completely under control.”

Prigorzhin, the founder of the Russian private military company Wagner Group, said on the 6th that “it must be clear that the enemy can’t go anywhere.” He said that the Ukrainian army has deployed solid defenses in the city and pointed out that Wagner needs more support Only then can we continue to advance.