Zelensky after attacks: “We need defense and hunting”. Prigozhin: “Wagner will soon cease to exist”

Zelensky, plans to retake Crimea counter-offensive





Ukraine is planning a counteroffensive that also includes bringing the Crimean peninsula back under Kiev’s control. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Finnish broadcaster Yle. Zelensky believes the counter-offensive will be successful, but this will depend heavily on the West continuing to supply weapons. “We want to save as many lives as possible, so the number of weapons matters,” said Zelensky, who also noted that Russian troops are losing motivation by the day. “They are afraid of us and also of the consequences if they were to withdraw,” said the Ukrainian president.