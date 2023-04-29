Zelensky after attacks: “We need defense and hunting”. Prigozhin: “Wagner will soon cease to exist”

The Russian military launched more than a dozen cruise missiles on Kiev, central and southern Ukraine yesterday, killing civilians. 23 dead in the nine-story apartment building hit by missiles in Uman, including four children
Moscow, the fire in Sevastopol caused by drones under control
The fire attributed to a Ukrainian drone at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, Crimea, is now under control, according to the governor of the region annexed by Russia, quoted by the Tass news agency. The governor added that the fire damaged four tanks.
Zelensky, plans to retake Crimea counter-offensive
Ukraine is planning a counteroffensive that also includes bringing the Crimean peninsula back under Kiev’s control. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Finnish broadcaster Yle. Zelensky believes the counter-offensive will be successful, but this will depend heavily on the West continuing to supply weapons. “We want to save as many lives as possible, so the number of weapons matters,” said Zelensky, who also noted that Russian troops are losing motivation by the day. “They are afraid of us and also of the consequences if they were to withdraw,” said the Ukrainian president.
Prigozhin, Wagner will soon cease to exist
“Wagner may soon cease to exist.” This was stated by the founder of the Russian private militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a video posted on Telegram by Russian war blogger Semyon Pegov and taken up by various international media. During the war in Ukraine, Prigozhin has repeatedly criticized the way in which Moscow is conducting military operations, accusing the leaders of the Russian army of treason for the lack of support for his men, currently leading the campaign to conquer Bakhmut. It was unclear how seriously Prigozhin was now speaking and Wagner has not commented at the moment.