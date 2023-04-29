World The Russian military launched more than a dozen cruise missiles on Kiev, central and southern Ukraine yesterday, killing civilians. 23 dead in the nine-story apartment building hit by missiles in Uman, including four children

The Russian military launched more than a dozen cruise missiles on Kiev, central and southern Ukraine yesterday, killing civilians. 23 dead in the nine-story apartment building hit by missiles in Uman, including four children. Residents of the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia who do not agree to become Russian citizens will be considered foreigners and may be expelled, according to a law signed today by Putin. “In the world we live in, we seem to be witnessing the sad sunset of the choral dream of peace, while the soloists of war make room and nationalisms roar again”. Thus the Pope from Budapest, where he is on an apostolic journey.

Zelensky after attacks, "we need defense and hunting"





“Air defense, a modern air force, without which effective air defense is impossible, artillery, armored personnel carriers. All this is necessary to guarantee the security of our cities and villages, both internally and on the front”. This is what Volodymyr Zelensky said after the heavy Russian attacks that caused at least 23 victims, including 4 children, in Uman and the one in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in which a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were killed.

