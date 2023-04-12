Home World Zelensky after the videos of beheaded Ukrainian soldiers: “It’s not an episode, it’s happened thousands of times. Everyone must react”
World

Zelensky after the videos of beheaded Ukrainian soldiers: “It’s not an episode, it’s happened thousands of times. Everyone must react”

by admin
Zelensky after the videos of beheaded Ukrainian soldiers: “It’s not an episode, it’s happened thousands of times. Everyone must react”

Dear navigator, dear navigator,

you cannot read ilfattoquotidiano.it because you have denied consent relating to advertising. To continue reading us, accept the consents or become our Supporter (in this way you will browse without any advertisements).
We remind you that our work has a cost that is repaid by advertising and supporters. Your help is essential for us.

What do the two choices we propose imply:

  1. If you click “Accept consents” In this way, you consent to the processing of your personal data through the use of all cookies on the site, without prejudice to the possibility of revoking consent at any time. You will surf completely free and you will be able to view up to a maximum of 10 articles per month, and you will see advertising. What are Cookies?
  2. If you click on “Reject and Support Us” subscribe to a Supporter subscription to “ilfattoquotidiano.it”, at the promotional cost of €1 per month for 3 months. Starting from the fourth month, the cost of the subscription will become €5.99 per month, all while maintaining your current settings. As a subscriber you will be able to browse without any type of advertising.

See also  Germany, the minimum wage goes from 9.82 to 12 euros since October

You may also like

Gloosito, critic of Global (Delujo) in Mondo Sonoro...

Former doctor of Virtus Bologna Giampaolo Amato investigated...

In Chile, the reduction of working hours from...

Ghost anticipate new covers EP reinterpreting Genesis

Work, new EU rules: stop discriminatory announcements and...

the blue will find Hurkacz in the round...

China in Russia: why Moscow has become a...

a trailer dedicated to sniper Jacob Boyer

Lula in China by Xi Jinping: economic agreements,...

Adriano Galante collaborates again with b1n0 in “A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy