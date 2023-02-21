Home World Zelensky against Berlusconi: “Nobody bombed his house or killed his relatives”. And Meloni replies with surprise: “So far, no party in the coalition has ever withdrawn”
KIEV. It almost sounds like a joke, when it begins like this: “The question of Silvio Berlusconi is deeply felt here in Ukraine”. But then Volodymyr Zelensky gets serious, and returns to the criticisms of the leader of Forza Italia. He does it with very harsh words, articulated like a prayer, a lament: «No one has ever bombed his house with missiles like his brotherly Russian friends do. They never arrived with tanks in his garden. No one has ever killed his relatives. No one has ever had to pack their bags at three in the morning to escape, or the wife has to think about looking for food for the family. And this is thanks to the brotherly love of Russia.”

Phrases that not even Giorgia Meloni, next to Zelensky at the end of a long conversation, expected. It can be understood from the insistence with which he wants to specify that the “majority is solid”, that “it is the facts that count”, and “until now no party of the coalition that supports the government has escaped when there was a vote on aid to ‘Ukraine”. “There is a programme”, claims the premier, and it is the one to which we all adhere, “beyond individual declarations”.

A shield that will most likely not serve to avoid the controversies that will be unleashed with Forza Italia, but which arrive here in Ukraine as a sluggish echo. “There are Russians who take away the lives of the people of Ukraine – he says – It’s a great tragedy that everyone must understand. And it is a message that I pass on to all politicians: come here and see the trail of blood that Putin left”.

