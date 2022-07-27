“There is a war with many dead and they start shooting a photo shoot for a famous magazine. Zero sensitivity, disrespect for all the dead and for all the people who are fighting for them. Shame”. Olena Zelenska and her husband Volodymyr Zelensky pose for a report on Vogue and on social media the controversy breaks out. Husband and wife are portrayed with serious faces, seated around a table, shaking hands. In another photo they embrace and in the caption it is emphasized that “the first lady wears the creations of Ukrainian brands such as Bettter, Six, Hvoya, The Coat, Kachorovska, and Poustovit”. And then there is the shot in which Olena poses alone, among a group of Ukrainian soldiers: them in uniform and she in a long blue coat. “But will the boys at the front know?”, Writes a user commenting on the report. And another adds: “Is it a war or a TV series?”

In the long interview, entitled “The face of courage”, the first lady expresses her firm faith in Kiev’s victory, stressing that she is inspired by its citizens. “These were the most horrible months of my life and the life of every Ukrainian,” says Olena. «We can’t wait to win her – she adds -. We have no doubt that we will prevail. And this is what helps us to move forward ». The article tells about women at the front and also about Zelensky’s wife’s recent trip to Washington, where she met President Biden, First Lady Jill and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In the American capital, Olena also addressed Congress, telling a bipartisan group of lawmakers that she was speaking as a mother and daughter, not just as a first lady. Zelenska then showed pictures of Ukrainian children killed by Russian rockets and asked US lawmakers to provide more weapons to Ukraine.

Olena reiterates the message that her husband has always repeated: the war in Ukraine – she maintains in the report – does not only concern Ukraine, but also those who will find themselves having to defend the values ​​of the West and the postwar order based on rules. She talks about the war of extermination, she talks about the shock at the outbreak of the conflict, she confesses that she feels “isolated”. “I’m asking for something that I would have preferred never to have to ask – the interview reads -: weapons, weapons to be used not to make a war on someone else’s land, but to protect their own home and the right to wake up alive in that land. home”. It is then her husband who cites her as an example of her: “I believe that you – dichaira Zelensky – play a fundamental role for Ukraine, for our families and for our women”.

A story that on social media has been defined as “madness” and “sinister cynicism”. “We are at war, against our will to side with these here, we have destroyed the economy and our relationship with the Russian people and she takes pictures on Vogue !?”, writes one user. “Mr and Mrs Churchill,” writes another. And again: “Vulgar, depraved and grotesque.” Then there are those who report that there is “also the backstage” of the service, denouncing the spectacularization of the drama of the situation. «When the going gets tough… it’s time for the Vogue photo shoot».