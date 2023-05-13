by palermolive.it – ​​7 minutes ago

What will welcome the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky today 13 May will be an armored Rome. In fact, the Police Headquarters has set up an impressive security device that will see about a thousand agents of the forces on the field…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Rome, armored city: Zelensky arrives. Roads and airspace closed, snipers prepared appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it ».