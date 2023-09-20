Zelensky at the UN: “Putin pushes for a final war”. And he launches a “world peace summit”

He was welcomed, then dismissed, by applause from the courtroom Glass palace. And it was his first ever speech at the General Assembly dell’Her. The Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky he began his speech around 8pm Italian time. In the military green polo shirt, she focused everything on a “just peace” but in the meantime she asked for new aid, as she will also do on Thursday in her (second) visit to the White House et al Congressafter two important bilateral a New York with the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In front of dozens of leaders from all over the world, he reiterated that “Moscow has no right to have nuclear weapons”, with which “it threatens the world and has no right to do so. She spreads fears and threats, look what she did to our power station Zaporizhzhia“. His intervention was entirely against the Russia and on need of Ukraine to be supported against the invasion in defense of the UN charter, the world order and the democracy. And against potentials attackers of tomorrow. An appeal also shared a few hours earlier in the same venue by the American president Joe Bidenwho insisted on the desire to Kiev e Washington to put an end to the conflict and on the obstinacy of Mosca in blocking the path to peace.

The “World Peace Summit” – “The Russia is pushing the world towards the final war,” he said, stressing that “Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after the aggression no one in the world will dare to attack any nation.” “We have to stop it – she said again referring to Mosca – we must act together to defeat the aggressor and focus our capabilities and energy on addressing these challenges.” This is also why he announced that Kiev is preparing a “world summit for peace” to which it wants to invite all world leaders opposed to the “aggression” ofUkraine. “A HiroshimaCopenhagen and Pike Important discussions and exchanges on the implementation of a peace plan took place. And now we are preparing a world peace summit. I invite all of you – all those who do not tolerate any aggression – to jointly prepare this summit.

Zelensky then he accused Mosca of having caused a “genocide” with the deportation of Ukrainian children, an aspect which is also at the center of the peace mission strongly supported by Pope francesco through the cardinal Soups. To Ukrainian children deported to Russiaa topic on which – he said – there is evidence, “is taught to hate Ukraine”, he denounced, adding that Mosca carries out its war of aggression not only with weaponsbut turns “many other things into weapons,” such as the food e energy. Moscahe continued, uses “the lack of food on the global market to obtain in exchange the recognition of some, if not all, of the occupied territories. There Russia is using food prices as a weapon,” he added, stating that Ukraine, after the blocking of the grain agreement, is working to establish other routes and corridors, including land ones, to export Ukrainian food products, and asking leaders to support these initiatives. And from the audience of the UN General Assembly, Zelensky invited to support Ukraine in launching a temporary maritime export corridor to ensure its food products reach the global market, after Moscow failed to renew the grain deal along the trade routes Black Sea. The Ukrainian president called it “alarming” to see how some Villages Europeans “recite solidarity in political theatre“, referring to the announcements of PolandSlovakia e Hungary on restrictions on imports of Ukrainian grain.

The UN Assembly – The call to support Ukraine it was also shared by the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and arrived against the backdrop of yet another international crisis: this time too in the former Soviet space, with the re-explosion of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia e Azerbaijan under the long shadow of Kremlin. Among others, the Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva relaunched the need for dialogue to achieve peace, avoiding “dividing the world into two blocs and returning to the cold war” while his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan he pledged before the general assembly to “strengthen” his diplomatic efforts to end the war “while respecting the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”