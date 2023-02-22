“Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed, his Russian partner did not enter his garden with tanks, no one killed his relatives or friends, he never had to pack his bags at 3 in the morning to escape and all this thanks to the brotherly love of Russia”. The Ukrainian president said this yesterday, Volodymyr Zelenskyat a press conference with Giorgia Meloni, answering a question about the leader of Forza Italia. “I wish peace to all Italian families, even to those who don’t support us – he continued – but ours is a great tragedy that must be understood. I want them to come here to see with their own eyes the trail of blood they left.”