Home World Zelensky attacks Berlusconi: “His house has never been bombed, his Russian partner has not entered his courtyard with tanks”
World

Zelensky attacks Berlusconi: “His house has never been bombed, his Russian partner has not entered his courtyard with tanks”

by admin
Zelensky attacks Berlusconi: “His house has never been bombed, his Russian partner has not entered his courtyard with tanks”

Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed, his Russian partner did not enter his garden with tanks, no one killed his relatives or friends, he never had to pack his bags at 3 in the morning to escape and all this thanks to the brotherly love of Russia”. The Ukrainian president said this yesterday, Volodymyr Zelenskyat a press conference with Giorgia Meloni, answering a question about the leader of Forza Italia. “I wish peace to all Italian families, even to those who don’t support us – he continued – but ours is a great tragedy that must be understood. I want them to come here to see with their own eyes the trail of blood they left.”

The article Zelensky attacks Berlusconi: “His house has never been bombed, his Russian partner has not entered his courtyard with tanks” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Biden's 6th arms sales to Taiwan, the White House said to speed up delivery | Biden administration | Sidewinder air-to-air missiles | Anti-ship cruise missiles

You may also like

What does Putin’s suspension of the New START...

“Still with Totti and Icardi…”

Only 8% of the world’s population lives in...

Stellantis: record accounts in 2022, profit +26%, revenues...

Margelletti on Putin: accuses the West of treason...

The girl who disappeared in Gornji Vakuf was...

Vera Politkovskaya: “Putin will not fall, his system...

“Palermo, from the «paperissima» to the super parades....

Weather forecast and road condition | Info

Via Tiro a Segno named after Biagio Conte,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy