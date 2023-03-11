Zelensky provokes, Mosca responds in kind. Not just the daily clashes and violence on the battlefield, between Ukraine e Russiaif possible, also climbs further there diplomatic tensionwith the president of Kiev which today declared that it supports the petition to change the name of the Federation to Moscovia. Words that found the immediate reaction of the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharovaand above all of the vice president of the National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev.

“The issue raised in the petition needs to be carefully weighed both in terms of the historical and cultural context and in view of the possible legal consequences international ones,” Zelensky wrote, adding that he had asked the premier Denys Shmyhal to work together with scientific institutions. The proposal has already collected 25 thousand companies and starts from the assumption that “the historical name of Russia is Muscovy”: “Russia – they explain – has only existed for 301 years, from 22 October 1721, when the tsar of Muscovy Pietro I decided that the Muscovite kingdom would become the Russian Empire”.

The response that comes from the Russian capital is harsh. Zakharova said that the Ukrainian president’s exit is just “another proof of the attempt to create an ‘anti-Russia’ in Ukraine“. More violent instead the reply of Medvedev: “Il supreme Nazi di Kiev (Zelensky, ndr) ordered to resolve the issue of renaming Russia to Muscovy. Not Hochlandia (pejorative aimed at Ukraine which can be translated as ‘lower earth’, ndr) and even less Little Russiasolo Bandera’s dirty Reich“, he concluded referring to Stepan Banderaleader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists who, in an anti-Soviet function, sided with the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler.

Those who instead try to lower the diplomatic temperature and encourage a difficult dialogue between the parties are new Pope francesco which, in an interview for his tenth anniversary of pontificate given to the Argentine newspaper The nationdeclared that he is “willing to go to Kiev. I want to go to Kiev. But provided you go to Mosca. I go both places or neither.” Francis also replies on the fact that he spoke of Putin, in other interviews, as of “a cultured person”: “He is cultured – he reiterates – He came to see me here three times as head of state and you can have a high-level conversation with him. He is cultured. We talked about literature once. A man who not only speaks Russian, he speaks German perfectly, he speaks English. A culture is something you acquire, it’s not a moral profession. They are two different things.” And if a meeting in Vatican between Zelensky and Putin, he replies: “Put it like this, Zelensky and Putin, I don’t know. But a world meeting of world delegates on this is plausible.”

In the West, despite the latest tensions between the Chinese they United Statesthere are those who instead look right at Beijing as a possible informal mediator for the achievement of certain objectives. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenshe replied to those who asked her about possible sanctions towards the People’s Republic that the EU has “already sanctioned third countries that supplied Russia with weapons in the war against Ukraine, for example l’Iran“. While the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajaniwas more explicit: “We insisted that China put pressure on Russia, for example why not make a free zone around the central Zaporizhzhia? We have also proposed it to the UN secretary. And so reinforce the green corn corridor for Africa, where there are mass escapes for hunger”.

Just Zaporizhzhia has returned to the center of war chronicles in recent days. And even today Russian bombing hit “vital infrastructure” in the city. The other warm front remains Bakhmutwhere the head of the Wagner group announced that it is 1.2 kilometers from the city centre. However, Prigozhin added that the Ukrainian armed forces will try to conduct a counteroffensive in the north of Bakhmut.