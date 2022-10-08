Home World Zelensky calls on NATO to “pre-emptively” strike against Russia, and Russia angrily denounces it for trying to trigger a world war Russian?Ukrainian response – Sohu
World

Zelensky calls on NATO to “pre-emptively” strike against Russia, and Russia angrily denounces it for trying to trigger a world war Russian?Ukrainian response – Sohu

by admin
Zelensky calls on NATO to “pre-emptively” strike against Russia, and Russia angrily denounces it for trying to trigger a world war Russian?Ukrainian response – Sohu
  1. Zelensky calls on NATO to “pre-emptively” strike against Russia, and Russia angrily denounces it for trying to trigger a world war Russian?Ukrainian response sohu
  2. Ukraine continues to recover lost ground to ensure the safety of Russian troops RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. Zelensky called on NATO to “pre-empt”, Russia responded by naming the United States and Britain k.sina.com.cn
  4. Zelensky called on NATO to carry out a “pre-emptive strike” against Russia, and the Kremlin responded with special points of the United States and Britain world.huanqiu.com
  5. Russian Foreign Minister: Zelensky’s remarks on preventive attack prove Russia needs special military action Lianhe Zaobao
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Interview with pro-Russian President Pushilin: "Let's conquer the whole Donetsk region then goodbye to Ukraine"

You may also like

Amazon: scientists reach the tallest tree in the...

0-3! The first team to be eliminated in...

Usa: Trump wants to steal two folders from...

The European Commission points out the way to...

Nobel Peace Prize winner at Memorial, the director...

38 killed in Thailand nursery shooting

Biden, the fear of a nuclear Armageddon and...

USA, two New York hospitals will pay 165...

Ukraine – Russia: the news on the war...

Death toll in Indonesia’s Malang Stadium fan clashes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy