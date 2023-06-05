Zelensky counteroffensive Ukraine | Info

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said tonight that he was satisfied with the news he received from the frontline in the Bakhmut area, but did not provide details.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Zelenski thanked “every soldier, men and women”, who delivered the long-awaited news today.

“Well done, soldiers in the Bahmut sector”Zelenski said in an evening video address, reports Srna.

The Russian army announced earlier that it had thwarted a major offensive against its forces in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials rejected allegations that the expected major counteroffensive had begun, but pointed to some advances along the front line.