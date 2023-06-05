Zelensky counteroffensive Ukraine | Info

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said tonight that he was satisfied with the news he received from the frontline in the Bakhmut area, but did not provide details.
Zelenski thanked “every soldier, men and women”, who delivered the long-awaited news today.
“Well done, soldiers in the Bahmut sector”Zelenski said in an evening video address, reports Srna.
The Russian army announced earlier that it had thwarted a major offensive against its forces in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials rejected allegations that the expected major counteroffensive had begun, but pointed to some advances along the front line.