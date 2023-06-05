Home » Zelensky counteroffensive Ukraine | Info
World

Zelensky counteroffensive Ukraine | Info

by admin
Zelensky counteroffensive Ukraine | Info

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said tonight that he was satisfied with the news he received from the frontline in the Bakhmut area, but did not provide details.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Zelenski thanked “every soldier, men and women”, who delivered the long-awaited news today.

“Well done, soldiers in the Bahmut sector”Zelenski said in an evening video address, reports Srna.

The Russian army announced earlier that it had thwarted a major offensive against its forces in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials rejected allegations that the expected major counteroffensive had begun, but pointed to some advances along the front line.

See also  Wrestling with Biden, Russia Considers Launching "Oil Floor Price" to Counter G7 Price Limit Sanctions

You may also like

The Starfield controller is more and more real:...

Robert Hanssen, the 007 who sold secrets in...

War in Ukraine, it’s Zelensky’s D-Day: the Kiev...

The Island of the Famous, fear for the...

Conflicts in Khartoum and other places in Sudan...

Stuttgart will remain in the Bundesliga next season...

Traffic accident Goč Vrnjačka Banja | Info

XFactor, Fedez stings Morgan during the Love Mi...

PLAGUE, UNTORS AND CURES

Xu Zhengyu: The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy