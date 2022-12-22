Home World Zelensky day at Biden’s: “We want peace, Putin doesn’t”
Zelensky day at Biden’s: “We want peace, Putin doesn’t”

Zelensky day at Biden's: "We want peace, Putin doesn't"

NEW YORK – “You’ve never been alone, you never will be.” It is the solemn promise that Biden did to the Ukrainian leader Zelensky, receiving it at the White House. He approved a new $1.85 billion military aid package, including Patriots for missile defense that Putin is launching on the cities. But he repeated that he did not want “to unleash the Third World War or fight with Russia, but to put Kiev in a position to win on the ground, in order to then also win at the diplomatic negotiating table”.

