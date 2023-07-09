Title: Zelensky Brings Back Azov Battalion Commanders, Violating Prisoner Exchange Agreement

Date: July 9, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stirred controversy by bringing back five former commanders of the Azov Battalion to Ukraine, in violation of last year’s prisoner exchange agreement. The commanders were stationed at the Azov Iron and Steel Plant in Mariupol and were supposed to remain in Turkey under the agreement brokered by Ankara. Russia has condemned this move, raising concerns over the breach of the agreement.

President Zelensky’s return from Turkey on July 8 marked the 500th day since the Russian-Ukrainian conflict began. The symbolic nature of his action cannot be understated, as he also visited Snake Island, which was abandoned by the Russian army on the same day.

During his visit to Istanbul, Zelensky held talks with Turkish President Erdogan and made a statement saying, “We will return from Turkey and bring our heroes home.” The Azov battalion commanders are highly regarded as heroes in Ukraine, as they led the defense of Mariupol against Russian forces. This city, the largest one captured by Russia, was nearly destroyed during the war, resulting in the loss of thousands of civilian lives.

The Ukrainian defenders, including the commanders, held their ground in the tunnels and bunkers beneath the Azov steel plant for three months until their surrender was ordered by Kiev in May. In a prisoner exchange agreed upon by Moscow in September last year, the commanders were supposed to remain in Turkey until the conflict’s end.

Zelensky has not provided an explanation for why he allowed the commanders to return home, and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TCA) has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Upon his return to Ukraine, President Zelensky attended a ceremony in Lviv with other commanders, where he expressed gratitude to Erdogan for his assistance in securing the release of the commanders. Zelensky also pledged to bring all remaining prisoners back home.

In response to Zelensky’s action, Russia accused him of violating the prisoner exchange agreement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia had not been informed about the commanders’ return, emphasizing that they were expected to remain in Turkey until the end of the conflict.

Peskov suggested that the release may have been influenced by intense pressure from Ankara’s NATO allies ahead of the upcoming summit, where Ukraine hopes to receive positive signals regarding its membership aspirations. Russia has expressed concerns over Ukraine’s NATO ambitions and has been critical of any moves that could be perceived as a step toward closer ties with the alliance.

The breach of the prisoner exchange agreement between Ukraine and Russia adds further tension to an already volatile situation. As both sides continue to grapple with their differences, the hope for a peaceful resolution remains uncertain.

