According to CCTV news on February 12, the Ukrainian President’s Office issued a message on the 11th that,Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Ruslan Djuba, deputy commander of the Ukrainian National Guard. Ukrainian media said that Juba is responsible for the logistics and logistics of the National Guard.

Corruption in the Ukrainian army is hard to eradicate, and the Minister of Defense needs to be replaced?

According to CCTV news reports, on February 5 local time, David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Zelensky’s party, said that the current Minister of Defense Reznikov will be transferred to the Minister of Strategic Industry, and the military Kyrylo Budanov, head of the intelligence agency GUR, will take over as defense minister.

The news of the job transfer seemed to have caught Reznikov himself by surprise. In an interview with the media, he said that he had not talked with Zelensky about the Ministry of Strategic Industry, “If I suddenly received such an offer from the President of Ukraine, I would refuse, because I do not have the qualifications to be the Minister of Strategic Industry. expertise.”

Image source: Screenshot of Ukrainian media reports

Foreign media analysis believes that Reznikov’s transfer is related to the pressure of public opinion on the procurement scandal of the Ministry of Defense. According to a Ukrainian media Zn.Ua report on January 21, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense purchased food for the military at two to three times the market price in Kiev.

In late January, a series of corruption cases broke out in Ukraine intensively. Zelensky launched an operation to “clean up the door”. Governors of five important states. On February 1, two days before the EU-Ukraine summit in Kiev, Ukrainian law enforcement investigated oil oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, former Interior Minister Avakov, and tax and customs authorities. High-ranking official.

“I think Zelensky has to do this. Western aid is related to the life and death of Ukraine. If the corruption issue is not handled properly, it may affect the attitude of Western countries to follow-up aid to Ukraine, especially to post-conflict reconstruction and loans,” China Li Yan, an assistant researcher at the Eurasian Institute of the Institute of International Studies, told the “Daily Economic News” reporter, “(Corruption) will also affect the public’s support for Zelensky, and even affect internal unity and the morale of frontline soldiers. We must strictly combat corruption in order to respond to public opinion at home and abroad.”

Corruption has long been a chronic problem in Ukrainian politics. According to the latest corruption index released by the non-governmental organization “Transparency International” on January 31, Ukraine scored only 33 points (out of 100 points), ranking 116 out of 180 countries and regions. Corruption involving the military remains elusive after the conflict erupted.

On February 3, the National Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine announced that a former deputy minister of defense was arrested by the court for purchasing high-priced food and inferior equipment. The deputy minister not only knew that the equipment was inferior, but also forced his subordinates to receive the equipment. Although the Bureau of Investigation did not specify who the deputy minister was, on January 24, Shapovalov, the deputy minister of defense of Ukraine, who was in charge of the logistics of the Ukrainian army, resigned due to the food procurement scandal.

Another investigation involved two military officials in Samui, the capital of the eastern Samui state, who allegedly inflated the price of construction materials to “eat kickbacks” from infrastructure reconstruction funds. One kickback amounted to as much as $38,000, and Ukraine’s State Investigation Service is investigating 80 similar incidents.

Ukraine situation, latest developments

According to CCTV news on February 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a battle report on the 11th local time, saying that the Russian army carried out a covert attack on important energy facilities in Ukraine on the 10th. These facilities provide energy guarantee for Ukrainian military enterprises. Over the past day and night, the Russian army has attacked targets such as Ukrainian personnel, artillery, and ammunition depots in the directions of Hongliman, Donetsk, and Kupyansk. In addition, the Russian air defense system also shot down 20 Ukrainian drones.

On the same day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russian army had strengthened its troop build-up in the direction of Bakhmut and Redman, and dispatched air power to attack the Ukrainian positions. In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian air force has launched multiple strikes on areas where Russian military personnel and weapons and equipment are assembled, as well as air defense positions. In addition, the Ukrainian army also shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet and a drone.

According to a Xinhua News Agency report on February 11, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin said in an interview broadcast on the Russian Red Star TV station on the 11th that Russia is willing to hold negotiations with Ukraine on the basis of established realities, provided that Ukraine does not preset conditions.Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said on the 10th that the Russian army launched 106 missiles and used 7 suicide drones to Ukraine during the night of the 9th and daytime of the 10th local time.

Vershinen said that Russia is ready to end the conflict through dialogue, but the premise is that the Ukrainian side cannot have preconditions, and the negotiations must be carried out on the basis of established reality and take into account the goals previously proposed by the Russian side. Vershinen pointed out that the Russia-Ukraine negotiations held in Belarus and Turkey were interrupted due to Ukrainian reasons. He stressed that it was not up to Ukraine to decide whether to negotiate with Russia, but “first and foremost it was up to Washington and Brussels”.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 11th that the Russian armed forces used high-precision long-range air-based, sea-based and land-based missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles on the 10th to ensure the key energy sources for the operation of Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and transportation systems. A large-scale strike was carried out on the facilities, all targeted facilities were hit, and the energy-intensive production of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex was stopped. In addition, railways carrying foreign weapons, ammunition, and stockpiles to the war zone were also blocked.

Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, posted on social media on the 10th that the Russian army fired 71 cruise missiles and 35 S-300 missiles into Ukraine on the night of the 9th local time and during the daytime of the 10th local time, and used 7 suicide bombers. Uzbekistan’s anti-aircraft firepower shot down 61 of the cruise missiles and 5 drones.

