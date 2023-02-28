Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a news conference in Kyiv on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, February 24, 2023. (Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Sunday (February 27) that the operational command of the Ukrainian Joint Forces officer has been dismissed. But did not say why.

In a separate decree, Zelensky announced the dismissal of Ukrainian joint forces commander Eduard Moskalyov, who was fighting in the Donbas region.

In his daily address on Friday (Feb. 24), Zelensky mentioned Moskalev when listing the military commanders he had spoken to. Moskalev has held the post since March 2022. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, his role was to help lead the beleaguered Udon to fight Russian forces.

At that time, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the Joint Operations Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was appointed as the head of the military administration of the Kiev region.

Neither the coalition’s Facebook nor Twitter accounts mentioned the dismissal.

Zelensky offered no explanation for Moskarov’s dismissal. Recently, his administration has made a long list of leadership changes.

Various high-profile dismissals have followed a series of nationwide anti-corruption raids and crackdowns by Ukrainian authorities, according to CNN.

It was unclear whether Moskalov’s dismissal was related to the recent corruption crackdown.

Reuters reported that Russian forces were working together to seize the two eastern regions that make up the Donbass, which Zelenskiy has described several times in recent weeks as a difficult and painful military situation.

The Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organization, is focusing on the assault on the city of Bakhmut, with repeated attacks despite what officials on both sides say has been heavy on the battlefield.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in a Facebook post that Russian forces carried out several unsuccessful attacks in the Bakhmut region on Sunday.

