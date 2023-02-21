20.02.2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on February 19 that it would be a “pure waste of time” for French President Emmanuel Macron to consider any form of dialogue with Russia. Previously, Macron believed that Russia must be “defeated but not defeated”, calling for a negotiated solution to the crisis.

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Zelensky said in an interview that he believes that the outside world cannot change Russia’s position, so it would be a waste of time for Macron to seek dialogue. “If they are determined to isolate themselves and live in the dream of restoring the Soviet empire, there is nothing we can do. It is up to them whether they want to cooperate with the international community on the basis of mutual respect.”

Zelensky also rejected the notion that Western sanctions have led to Putin’s isolation. “What led to Putin’s marginalization was the decision to go to war.”

On the same day, Zelensky also had a phone call with Macron. The French presidential palace disclosed that the two sides exchanged views on Zelensky’s recent visit to the UK, France and the EU headquarters. The French side also reaffirmed that NATO will increase military assistance. Macron also expressed support for Zelensky’s ten-point peace proposal.

Zelensky disclosed on his social media account that he thanked Macron for “understanding our needs and jointly expressing his willingness not to waste the opportunity to resist Russian aggression.” Zelensky also mentioned that he and Macron also discussed “major decisions planned for this week”. The Ukrainian president is likely to be referring to the one-year anniversary of the start of the war on February 24.

