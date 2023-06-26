Home » Zelensky in a video message in Russian: “Putin scared, he himself created this threat”
Zelensky in a video message in Russian: “Putin scared, he himself created this threat”

Zelensky in a video message in Russian: “Putin scared, he himself created this threat”

“I will say in Russian: the Kremlin man is of course very scared and probably hiding somewhere, without showing. I’m sure she’s not in Moscow anymore. She calls from somewhere, asks for something from there. He knows what he is afraid of, because he himself created this threat ”. The Ukrainian president said it in an evening video message in Russian, Volodymyr Zelensky. “The world shouldn’t be afraid. We know what protects us: our unity. Ukraine will definitely be able to protect Europe from any Russian forces, no matter who commands it. The security of Europe’s eastern flank depends only on our defence. And that’s why every show of support for our defense is support for your defense, everyone in the free world,” he added

