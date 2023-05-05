Home » Zelensky in The Hague: “No attack, this court will judge Putin”
World

Zelensky in The Hague: “No attack, this court will judge Putin”

by admin
Zelensky in The Hague: “No attack, this court will judge Putin”

ODESSA — For the first time since the full-scale Ukrainian invasion began, the president Volodymyr Zelensky he is not in Kiev as the country faces difficult hours. It was in Helsinki, Finland, as two drones mocked Moscow by raining down on the roofs of the Kremlin.

And while the Russians respond with a continuous barrage of attacks accusing him of having taken care of Putin’s life, he challenges them: “Let’s not attack Putin, we will leave him to international justice”, he announces before reappearing in The Hague, in that Criminal Court which issued an order

See also  United States, the mockery of the former leader of the arms lobby: he makes the graduation speech to 3 thousand empty chairs

You may also like

Udinese-Naples / Spalletti speaks: “Naples, this Scudetto is...

THE POLICE IN SERBIA RECEIVED EVEN 25 REPORTS:...

The killer from Mladenovac shot in the school...

Serie A, Naples party! The Neapolitan champions of...

Napoli scudetto, Osimhen and Di Lorenzo comment on...

Udinese-Naples | Clashes at the end of the...

Shooting in Mladenovac | Info

Shooting in Mladenovac in the schoolyard | Info

Udinese-Napoli / Sandi Lovric: “We have to take...

Hong Kong and Brunei sign MOU to strengthen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy