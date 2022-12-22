While the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington to get new aid and weapons from Joe Biden conquering the global scene, the leader of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin he responded by summoning the Defense leaders to fix the 2023 objectives on live TV. All aimed at flexing their muscles such as improving the “combat readiness” of the nuclear forces, recruiting 350,000 more men, creating multiple units as well as opening two new bases naval bases in Mariupol and Berdyansk in the South-East of theUkraine unilaterally annexed.