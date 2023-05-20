Zelensky is in Japan for the G7

On Saturday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Hiroshima, Japan, to participate in the G7, the informal grouping of some of the most important democratic and industrialized countries in the world. The meetings had started on Friday and Zelensky’s attendance was confirmed by many international newspapers, however there was also the possibility that the trip could be canceled at the last minute for safety reasons. In any case, Zelensky was expected to arrive in Japan in the early hours of Sunday.

A video from Japanese public TV NHK it shows Zelensky getting off a French plane in his classic military green suit, and walking up to a black sedan. On Twitter Zelensky wrote: «G7. Important meetings with allies and friends of Ukraine. Strengthened security and cooperation for our victory. Peace will be closer today.”

🇯🇵Volodymyr #Zelensky has arrived in #Japan. The President will meet there with Joe #Biden and other G7 leaders “Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today,” Zelensky said. pic.twitter.com/JoesuJhy2B — KyivPost (@KyivPost) May 20, 2023

Zelensky was already out of Ukraine: he was in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to attend a meeting of the Arab League, the international political organization that brings together the countries of North Africa and those of the Arabian Peninsula. From there he then departed for Hiroshima, shortly after the US government made it clear it was not against sending American fighter jets to Ukraine.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan officially confirmed the US position on Friday, saying President Joe Biden will not oppose Western allies who want to supply jets to Ukraine, including American-made models like the F- 16. Zelensky has been asking for more military aid for over a year, focusing in particular on munitions and air assets: on Friday afternoon on Twitter he called Biden’s decision “historic”, saying that it “will enormously strengthen our air troops” and that he will discuss “the practical details at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima».

I welcome the historic decision of the United States and @POTUS to support an international fighter jet coalition. This will greatly enhance our army in the sky. I count on discussing the practical implementation of this decision at the #G7 summit in Hiroshima. — Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2023

US military assets can only be resold by other countries with the consent of the United States, which is why the announcement was greeted with such enthusiasm by Zelensky. Sullivan also added that the US military is on hand to train the Ukrainian military to fly F-16s.

There are still few details on the logistical details of Zelensky’s journey from Saudi Arabia to Japan. Giulia Pompili, correspondent of Sheet a Hiroshima, writes that about an hour after landing Zelensky arrived at the Grand Prince Hotel, where the main G7 meetings are being held, and that he had an informal meeting with the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni. According to local media after Zelensky’s arrival, security around the hotel suddenly increased.