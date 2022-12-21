Listen to the audio version of the article

The journey began by train to Poland, from here a night flight to Washington escorted by an American military jet, a Biden administration source told CNN. Thus the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky leaves his country for the first time since the beginning of the war, bound for the United States. Where he landed around 17.15 Italian time in the military base of Joint base Andrew not far from Washington, reports Cbs. Today he will see Biden, go to Congress and give a press conference from Washington. All to seal an alliance with the Americans that had lately been questioned.

Doubts that should now be dispelled. The United States has announced the approval of a new military aid package to Ukraine, worth 1.85 billion dollars, which will also include the sending of the first Patriot missiles. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it, specifying that further assistance includes 850 million dollars for security and one billion dollars for air defense capabilities and precision attacks.

I want top secret

The United States itself guarantees the security of the historic visit, both on the outward and return journeys, specified the spokesman of the White House Security Council, John Kirby. President Zelensky’s surprise visit to the US, the first trip abroad since the start of the Russian invasion, will begin in the afternoon, at 2 pm, in the Oval Office where he will have an interview with US President Joe Biden. After the meeting, a joint press conference at the White House is scheduled for 16.30 for the announcement of a new package of US military aid to Kiev of almost two billion dollars which includes Patriot missiles for the first time. Then Zelensky will move to Capitol Hill, in the early evening, to address Congress at 7.30pm.

Biden first discussed the prospect of a visit by Zelensky to Washington during a phone call with the Ukrainian leader on Dec. 11, an administration official said. A formal invitation was extended a week ago which Zelensky accepted, initiating joint consultations on the security parameters of the journey which appeared to be risky and highly confidential. The final decision was made on Sunday.

A journey to weld an alliance

President Zelensky’s visit to Washington, defined as of “extreme importance”, denies those who maintained that relations between Ukraine and the United States were “cooling down”: this was declared by Zelensky’s main adviser, Mikhailo Podolyak, quoted by various media including the Guardian. The Ukrainian leader’s trip to the US, added Podolyak, will be an opportunity to “explain to our American interlocutor the real situation in Ukraine, what weapons the Ukrainians need to fight the Russians and why”. The USA, he concluded, “unequivocally supports Ukraine”.