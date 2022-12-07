The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky with “the spirit of ukraine” is person of the year by Time for 2022. The American magazine announced it. Zelensky was awarded two days ago with the same honor since Financial Times.

Motives of “Time”

“This year’s choice was the clearest in living memory”, explained the top management of Time in announcing the choice which includes, together with Zelensky, the “spirit of Ukraine”. “Whether your reactions to the battle for Ukraine are one of hope or terror, Zelensky has galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades. The decision not to leave Kiev as the bombing was momentous.From his first 40-second Instagram post on Feb. 25 in which he showed that Ukraine’s government and civil society were intact, to near-daily speeches at Westminster, the World Bank and at the Grammys, the president of “Ukraine has been omnipresent. Its media offensive has shifted the geopolitical balance by triggering a wave of action that has swept the globe.”

The tribute to Iranian women

Timein addition to the person of the year award, he attributed to women of Iran the recognition of “heroes of the year”. “The young Iranian women are in the streets, leading an educated, liberal, secular movement, raised on high expectations and hungry for normality”, writes the columnist of Time Azadeh Moaveni, “university and travel abroad, decent jobs, the rule of law, access to an Apple Store, a significant role in politics, the freedom to say and wear anything”.