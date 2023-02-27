KIEV – Huge news that makes no noise in Ukraine. President Zelensky he just kicked out the general Eduard Mykhailovych Moskalyov, not exactly any. It is in fact the commander of the task force of the East, i.e. the joint special group made up of members of the Army, Navy and Air Force that operates in Donbass. He is an officer with excellent relations with the NATO generals and one of the collaborators of Valery Zaluznythe commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces who from day one organized, and is continuing to organize, the defense of the country attacked by Putin.