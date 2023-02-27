Home World Zelensky kicks out the general who leads the task force in Donbass
World

Zelensky kicks out the general who leads the task force in Donbass

by admin
Zelensky kicks out the general who leads the task force in Donbass

KIEV – Huge news that makes no noise in Ukraine. President Zelensky he just kicked out the general Eduard Mykhailovych Moskalyov, not exactly any. It is in fact the commander of the task force of the East, i.e. the joint special group made up of members of the Army, Navy and Air Force that operates in Donbass. He is an officer with excellent relations with the NATO generals and one of the collaborators of Valery Zaluznythe commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces who from day one organized, and is continuing to organize, the defense of the country attacked by Putin.

See also  Spectators kidnapped by Ukrainians: the theatrical show that stages Russian propaganda

You may also like

attempted murder hypothesis for female peers

BRIDGESTONE / Turanza 6: a new tire for...

New weapons for the Ukrainian army?Multiple unknown explosions...

Halley Records celebrates its anniversary on the Segells...

There was a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in southeast...

Oil, that’s why Moscow’s cuts don’t scare the...

UN, the Iranian foreign minister speaks to the...

Putin pointed out that those who transported weapons...

Camilla will become queen on May 6: double...

MWC 2023, French Tech: French telcos take center...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy