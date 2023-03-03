There is no one more social than him. Zelensky, who has never neglected communication on the various platforms since the outbreak of the war, is the political leader in the world with the most interactions, while the Indian premier Modi is the one with the most followers (Biden, on the other hand, is third).

Curiously, Pope Francis is twelfth in the standings while Prime Minister Meloni is nineteenth. The “ranking” was created by the Digital Observatory – partner of the Italia Digitale Foundation – with a survey of 196 Heads of Government (among all the countries of the world) which analyzed the Social Media Marketing activities, drawing up a ranking by number of Followers, Total Engagement and Average Engagement per post of the last 3 months, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Under the lens, therefore, every figure holding executive power or anyone exercising substantial powers, including Pope Francis.

«In terms of number of followers, considering the three social networks most used by leaders, the top of the rankings is Narendra Modi, prime minister of India, with over 207 million followers, – explains Sandro Giorgetti, head of the Digital Observatory – in front of the president of the ‘Indonesia Joko Widodo with more than 80 million and Joe Biden, US president, with 66 million. Followed by the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with 40 million, that of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyj with 27 million and of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with over 25 million.

Coming to Italy, the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is 19th in the world for followers (6 million and 154 thousand), ninth for overall engagement, has published 410 contents in the last 3 months and is 12th for media interactions per post . And furthermore, among the small states, the only leadership that can count on an important international attention and following on social media is Pope Francis: twelfth overall for followers (over 14 million followers without considering Facebook where it is not present) , 16th for engagement, tenth for engagement per post».

«The new survey of our Observatory – comments the president of the Fondazione Italia Digitale Francesco Di Costanzo – highlights the digital communication activity of the world‘s heads of government. What emerges are those leaders who put in place a constant and dedicated activity, with particular attention to engagement, comments, sharing and careful attention to the reference community. Research is a fundamental element to be able to carry out a complete, in-depth, effective and quality work in the digital field, for this Fondazione Italia Digitale, with the union of surveys, surveys, digital indexes, measures its impact on various topics and sectors.

«From the analysis by continent – continues Giorgetti – it emerges that in America the top three are Biden, Lula and the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador. For Europe, however, Erdoğan, Zelenskyj and the president of France Emmanuel Macron. For Asia Modi, Widodoed the Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen. For Africa the President of Egypt Abd al-Fattāḥ al-Sīsī, of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari and of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo. For Oceania, the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, Fiji SitiveniRabuka and New Zealand Chris Hipkins. For overall engagement (user interactions with published posts), Brazilian President Lula gets the highest number with over 80 million likes, comments, shares and clicks on links. The Zelenskyj community with 66 million and Widodo with almost 41 million is very active. Erdoğan, Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim follow».

«Nicolás Maduro, the president of Venezuela, is the leader who publishes the most content, as many as 1,461 in 3 months, – continues Giorgetti – followed by Lula and Modi. But the data that gives us the value that certifies the most important performance of social media marketing activities is the average engagement per post. Zelenskyj travels to 12 thousand and 871 interactions for each content published, Lula exceeds 10 thousand and Widodo 8 thousand and 900».