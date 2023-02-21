Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Third World War could start

Source: Profimedia

World War III could break out if China actively supports Russia in its year-long struggle to subdue Ukrainesaid Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It is important for us that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war. In fact, I would like China to be on our side. At the moment, however, I don’t think that’s possible“, the Ukrainian president told Die Welt, the New York Post reports. Zelensky added that he sees a chance that China will make a “pragmatic assessment of what is happening”.

“Because if China joins forces with Russia, there will be a World War and I think China is aware of that”, he said. The Ukrainian president’s statement comes a day after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken admitted the US is “very concerned that China is considering providing lethal support to Russia” as it continues its long-running invasion of its western neighbour.

Blinken said he told his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, that such a move would have serious consequences. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin took a harsher line when he said the United States “they are not in a position to make demands on China“.

The spat comes at a particularly difficult time in relations between the two nations, which recently clashed over a Chinese spy balloon that hovered over much of the US before it was shot down earlier this month. By the way, US President Joseph Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on the eve of the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

He pledged another $460 million in security aid to the war-torn nation and told Putin his “war of conquest is failing.”A year later, Kyiv stands, Ukraine stands, democracy stands”Biden said after a meeting with Zelenskiy at the Mariinsky Palace in the heart of the capital, Kyiv.

Biden’s visit took place on the eve of the expected meeting between Wang Yi and Putin, with whom Chinese President Xi Jinping has stood since the beginning of the war. Beijing has resisted Western pressure to isolate Russia, with trade between the two countries growing by 34 percent in 2022.

(WORLD)