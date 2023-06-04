Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the news that Ukraine will not join the NATO alliance.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed a significant level of prudence when it comes to membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. He said yes he did not expect to join while the conflict is ongoing, but wants a guarantee of membership after the war. NATO foreign ministers met at the end of last week in Oslo and discussed the issue in order not to burden the July summit in Vilnius.

Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, repeated that the victory of Russia would be a tragedy for Ukraine, but a danger for the Alliance, which would make the world more disastrous. US Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said in Helsinki on Friday that strengthening Ukraine’s defenses against Russia was a “prerequisite” for diplomacy to end the war and warned of the appeal of short-term ceasefires that could go to Moscow’s military advantage.

“A ceasefire that freezes the current lines, with Russia controlling large parts of Ukrainian territory, is not a just and lasting peace. It is a Potemkin peace. It would legitimize Russia’s land grab. It would reward the aggressor and punish the victim.”Blinken said.

Robust financing

Thus, aid to Kiev continues, and the PRC has not offered a satisfactory peace plan. When it comes to membership, it seems that a solution has been found that satisfies the members. Stoltenberg said after the meeting:

“We are working on a multi-year support package with strong funding. This will ensure Ukraine’s long-term deterrence and defense, help rebuild the security and defense sector, and transition Ukraine from Soviet-era doctrine, equipment and training to full interoperability with NATO.”

He added that the doors of Kyiv remain open and that the decision on membership will be made by the members and Ukraine. Therefore, membership remains a topic for another time, a time when Kiev will control the territory, when it will be defensively strong enough that Russia will not even think of starting aggression. The key word is “deterrence”, which NATO wants to build in order to force Moscow to give up its imperialist plans.

There are no protests from Turkey and Hungary

With this diplomatic solution, a compromise as always in democratic systems, aid to Ukraine is guaranteed without jeopardizing the member’s security or involvement in the conflict. Eastern and Nordic members should be happy with this, as it sends a strong message to Moscow that Kiev will not be left in the lurch. Hungary and Turkey cannot protest because there is no question of membership. Zelenski has no choice, he has to accept such a solution.

The Washington Post obtained more precise data on the proposals for bilateral or multilateral agreements with Ukraine, which they characterized as mutual defense agreements or security memorandums modeled on those that channeled billions of dollars a year for US military aid to Israel.

Polish President Andrzej Duda told VSJ ten days ago that he would Israel to be a pattern of relationship. Simply, we give you money and weapons, you develop modern defense mechanisms, because that always goes with warfare and you defend yourself. NATO must not be part of the conflict, as defined at the very beginning by General Michael Milley, Commander of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Army.

“We don’t know when the war will end, but when it does, we need to ensure credible arrangements are in place to guarantee Ukraine’s future security and end the Russian cycle of aggression.” is the lapidary message of the Secretary General of NATO.

Indo-Pacific

The unnamed officials state that the special value of the agreement is a guarantee to Ukraine that political changes in the West, especially the US elections and the possible arrival of an isolationist Republican president, will not affect security guarantees. Ukraine left another important decision in the background. Secretary General Stoltenberg announced that the deepening of the partnership with “our allies in the Indo-Pacific” will continue.

