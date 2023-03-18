The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the arrest warrant for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Izvor: Youtube/The Telegraph/screenshot/sputnikportal.rs/screenshot

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the arrest warrant for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, “AFP” reports. To recall, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin today. He, that is, the Russian army, is accused of illegally deporting children and illegally transferring people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. Then Moscow reacted quickly and declared that Russia does not recognize that court and that all decisions of that court are null and void from a legal point of view.

“Today we have a significant decision of the international court. This case has real prospects. This is a historic decision that will lead to historic responsibility. In the criminal proceedings investigated by our police officers, more than 16,000 cases of forced deportation of Ukrainian children by the occupiers have already been recorded. But the actual number of deportees may be much higher. Such a criminal operation is impossible without the orders of the highest leader of the terrorist stateZelenski said.

Political analysts have analyzed what the warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin means. An expert in international criminal and humanitarian law, Toby Kadman, stated that this decision of the International Criminal Court in Hades is “a new chink in the armor” of Putin. He also added that this could prevent Putin from leaving Russia in the future.

