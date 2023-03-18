Home World Zelensky on the warrant from The Hague for the arrest of Putin | Info
World

Zelensky on the warrant from The Hague for the arrest of Putin | Info

by admin
Zelensky on the warrant from The Hague for the arrest of Putin | Info

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the arrest warrant for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Izvor: Youtube/The Telegraph/screenshot/sputnikportal.rs/screenshot

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the arrest warrant for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, “AFP” reports. To recall, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin today. He, that is, the Russian army, is accused of illegally deporting children and illegally transferring people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. Then Moscow reacted quickly and declared that Russia does not recognize that court and that all decisions of that court are null and void from a legal point of view.

Today we have a significant decision of the international court. This case has real prospects. This is a historic decision that will lead to historic responsibility. In the criminal proceedings investigated by our police officers, more than 16,000 cases of forced deportation of Ukrainian children by the occupiers have already been recorded. But the actual number of deportees may be much higher. Such a criminal operation is impossible without the orders of the highest leader of the terrorist stateZelenski said.

Political analysts have analyzed what the warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin means. An expert in international criminal and humanitarian law, Toby Kadman, stated that this decision of the International Criminal Court in Hades is “a new chink in the armor” of Putin. He also added that this could prevent Putin from leaving Russia in the future.

See also  Covid, new "horror variant": it contains 32 mutations

(WORLD)

You may also like

«The fans were fantastic, we thank them»

Palermo-Modena 5-2 The highlights of the match (VIDEO)

South Koreans protest the government’s “humiliating diplomacy” and...

Aleksandar Stanojević Konja beat Galatasaray | Sports

Tom Phil on Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant |...

Credit Suisse: the stock market closes down by...

“The day of the unification of Italy…”. The...

Elon Musk will make public the algorithm that...

«First half as adults, second half decided by...

Symptoms of anxiety and fear Magazine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy