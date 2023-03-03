The head of Russian Wagner PMC mercenaries Evgeny Prigozhin appealed to President Volodymir Zelenskyi why order the Ukrainian army to leave the city of Bakhmut. «Wagner PMC units practically surrounded Bakhmut, only one road remained. The pincers are shrinking,” he added. Furthermore, Prigozhin underlines how before the army was the regular one, now Wagner also faces children and the elderly. They, in the final part of the video, appeal to Zelensky to allow them to go home. (Twitter)