Zelensky: “Russia will lose together with those who help it with terror”

“Anyone who works with Russia will be blocked by sanctions. And Russia will lose everything, along with those who somehow try to help it with terror.” This was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky, adding: “New packages of sanctions are on the way, even more large-scale.” The Ukrainian president then thanked Japan, Finland, Germany, Canada and Iceland for helping Ukraine.
