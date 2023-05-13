Zelensky said that Ukraine will launch a counter-offensive Info

Volodymyr Zelensky said that important steps related to the counter-offensive will be taken soon.

Source: Profimedia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the first important steps of the long-awaited military counter-offensive against Russian forces will be taken soon. “We are preparing very seriously and there will certainly be very serious steps“, he said in Rome in a conversation with the Italian media.

He noted that he believes in victory. “I know that we are all motivated, and not only those who know this plan, but also our people… I can’t tell you when. But you will surely see it, and Russia will surely feel itVolodymyr Zelenski said.

Ukrainian forces have begun operations related to an expected counteroffensive, a senior US military official and a senior Western official told CNN. Operations include attacking targets such as weapons depots, command centers, and armor and artillery systems to prepare the battlefield for advancing forces. It is a standard tactic made before major combined operations.

On May 11, Zelenski said that his country still needs some time before launching a counteroffensiveto allow some more of the promised Western military aid to arrive.

