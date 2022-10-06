

Zelensky signs resolution not to negotiate with Putin, Russia responds

[Zelensky signed a resolution not to negotiate with Putin, Russia responded]According to Ukrainian media reports, on the 4th local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a presidential decree, approving the National Security and Defense Council’s decision on the impossibility of negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Negotiating resolutions. In this regard, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov said on the 4th that the negotiation requires the participation of both parties. At present, we can only wait for the current or future Ukrainian president to change his position. Peskov said the Russian side had been working to achieve its goals through peaceful diplomacy until the start of the special military operation.

