Home World Zelensky signed a resolution not to negotiate with Putin, Russia responded | Negotiations | Zelensky | Putin_Sina News
World

Zelensky signed a resolution not to negotiate with Putin, Russia responded | Negotiations | Zelensky | Putin_Sina News

by admin
Zelensky signed a resolution not to negotiate with Putin, Russia responded | Negotiations | Zelensky | Putin_Sina News

Zelensky signs resolution not to negotiate with Putin, Russia responds

[Zelensky signed a resolution not to negotiate with Putin, Russia responded]According to Ukrainian media reports, on the 4th local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a presidential decree, approving the National Security and Defense Council’s decision on the impossibility of negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Negotiating resolutions. In this regard, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov said on the 4th that the negotiation requires the participation of both parties. At present, we can only wait for the current or future Ukrainian president to change his position. Peskov said the Russian side had been working to achieve its goals through peaceful diplomacy until the start of the special military operation.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.

See also  How to achieve peace in Ukraine and the difficult agreement with Vladimir Putin

You may also like

North Korea launches two more missiles towards the...

The “Game of Thrones” of Russian power, from...

Ukraine latest news. Wsj: Russia is the largest...

Alessia Piperno detained in Iran: contacts between the...

The Belgorod submarine moves: photographed by satellites in...

Migrants: 15 dead in two shipwrecks in Greece

Biggest oil cut since pandemic: Biden condemns OPEC+...

Escalate the war?Russian nuclear military train starts nuclear...

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was announced....

To help Ukraine counterattack Biden and Zelensky to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy