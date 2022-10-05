Home World Zelensky Signs No Negotiations with Putin to Decide Kremlin Response | Negotiations | Zelensky | Kremlin
Zelensky Signs No Negotiations with Putin to Decide Kremlin Response

Zelensky Signs No Negotiations with Putin to Decide Kremlin Response

Zelensky sign off talks with Putin decides Kremlin responseZelensky sign off talks with Putin decides Kremlin response

#Kremlin responds to Zelensky’s decision to sign not to negotiate with Putin#[Zelensky to sign not to negotiate with Putin to decide Kremlin’s response]On October 4, local time, the Kremlin responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision not to negotiate with Putin Responded to the decision to negotiate. The Kremlin said the negotiations required the participation of both sides, and Russia had been committed to achieving its goals through diplomatic means until the special military operation was launched. For now, we can only wait for the current or future Ukrainian president to change his position.

