I far-right Austrian MPs they came out of the lower house of the country’s parliament yesterday during the speech of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyprotesting what they called a “violation” of the neutral status of Austria. The members of the Freedom Party of Austria (Fpo) left their seats as Zelensky began his video speech, leaving little place cards on their desks with the party logo and a message saying “space for peace”. In a video message on its Twitter account, the party wrote: “Yes to neutrality, no to the warmonger.” The FPO had warned days earlier that it would organize a form of protest against the Ukrainian president’s virtual speech in the Austrian parliament. The party has in the past maintained close ties with Russia, and in 2016 signed a cooperation agreement with United Russia, the conservative party that holds the majority in the Russian parliament. Austria is not a NATO member and does not supply Ukraine with weapons. However, it has provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid and helmets and protective vests for civilian use.