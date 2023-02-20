KIEV. “We are preparing for a short war and for our victory.” And for this reason it is essential that Western democracies are united and that Italy does not miss its voice in the appeal. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in an all-out interview with the Italian media, on the eve of a year since the Russian invasion, on February 24, and the arrival of the Italian premier tomorrow. «With Giorgia Meloni – he said – I had excellent talks recently in Brussels. We have received a support package, which means that Giorgia’s line of support has not changed, on the contrary, and I thank her very much for her position. I’m waiting for you, I know you’re coming, We have a strong respect for Italy and the Italian people ».

Zelensky has shown that he has faith in the line of the Italian government and not to let himself be impressed by the pro-Russian winds that seem to be upsetting Italy: «I think that part of our weakness is due to the work of Russian propaganda – observed Zelensky in a threatened Kiev from aerial bombing and with sandbags on the windows -. That’s why I personally created a continuous communication system from the first day of the invasion to provide the true version of the facts. We have seen since the Russian invasion of Crimea and Donbass that the arrival of tanks is preceded by the fake news campaign. We believe that maintaining Italian support is central to guaranteeing that of other countries and this also applies to the unity of Europe, where Italy has a leading role in the economic, social and political fields. However, I am confident: Giorgia is a strong woman who can keep her government together ».

He then dismisses Silvio Berlusconi’s latest statement with a joke: «Does he like Vodka? We have excellent quality ones in Ukraine, if you like, we’ll give it to you». To those who point out that polls show that Italians are only 50 percent convinced that Putin is the aggressor, Zelensky replies by shifting his gaze to the other 50: «I don’t think there is a pro-Russian majority. I think there is a significant part of the population who are indifferent, who fear war, fear the cost of energy, fear inflation. In short, normal people who do not want trouble. My effort is to explain why we defend ourselves, to remember the horrors of the invasion, the violence as if suddenly a bandit arrives at your home to steal, rape your daughter and kill you. I want to tell the Italians that here we are like you, we eat your dishes, we love our children, we fight to survive».

On the diplomatic front, Zelensky’s line does not change: he doubts that any attempt at dialogue with Russian President Putin will produce the slightest result and he does not stop believing that a gesture from China could help the stalemate. «Macron is wasting his time – he said with reference to the French line of promoting dialogue with Russia -. I have come to the conclusion that we are unable to change the Russian attitude. If they have decided to isolate themselves in the dream of rebuilding the old Soviet empire we can’t help it, it’s up to them whether or not to cooperate with the community of nations on the basis of mutual respect. When the economic sanctions were imposed there were those who accused us of isolating Russia, but it wasn’t the truth: instead it was the decision to launch the war that marginalized Putin”.

Italian journalists blocked in Kiev: “They accuse us of being spies for Moscow”. Farnesina: in constant contact February 19, 2023



Of course, if Beijing takes one step, Russian isolation would be more evident: “I personally addressed the Chinese leaders through direct channels and publicly so that they don’t offer any support to the Russians in this war – Zelensky said -. My hope is that Beijing maintains a pragmatic attitude, otherwise we risk the Third World War, I think they are well aware of this. From the early 1990s, to the Budapest memorandum and for all the agreements reached since then, China has always kept its commitments. Personally, I hope that the international community will join together to support my 10-point peace plan, which contemplates American, Chinese and major powers guarantees to defend world security. I don’t think it is possible to remain neutral any longer, you have to choose. My plan is for global peace. Our relationship with China has always been excellent, we have had strong economic relations for many years and it is in everyone’s interest that they do not change. The global challenge is to avert any risk of nuclear conflict”.

A Zelensky who shows that he is not afraid of confrontation on the ground, even in the face of the losses and firepower of the Russians. “No one likes to fight alone. But whoever should evaluate that at some point we could be abandoned means that he hasn’t understood the deep motivations of our battle. We are not the three hundred Spartans, nor do we feel like heroes, but we know that Europe is behind us and who understands the danger of the Russian threat».

The Russians «can’t go any further, they are not as powerful as they were before, now we are much stronger than them, we know that if we lose, we will lose everything: homes, children, parents. So for us it doesn’t matter whether it’s an old invasion or a new one. After what happened on February 24 last year there are no other compromises, international law has been violated, everything human that could exist has been violated. We are not afraid of them. No one is afraid of them, and it’s not going according to their plans.”

Words of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to Tg1. “We are preparing for a short-lived war – he adds – which will end in victory. It is very important for us not to freeze this conflict; this big mistake was already made after 2014». Kiev, “proposed a peace formula, which contains 10 points: we want to end this war with a victory for all of us, a victory for peace, which will be a historic victory and future generations of Russians will also thank us”. War “cannot last indefinitely, in the modern world it cannot last many years, because it is a war on the European continent,” he specified.

The Russians “are not as powerful as they were before, we are much stronger than them”. Europeans “must pray that Ukraine doesn’t fall, because it would truly become a European war. That’s why it must be stopped here in Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian president mentions our country and thanks the former Prime Minister Draghi and the current one: «Italy has taken an important step, has given great support and has played a great role due to the fact that Ukraine has obtained the status as a candidate country for the European Union”. Italy «believed in it and looked at us as an equal country. I am very grateful to Draghi, I also had excellent talks with the new prime minister, the line of support with Giorgia Meloni has not changed, on the contrary … I am waiting for her, I know she is coming ».