Zelensky: “The counter-offensive is proceeding slower than expected”. Putin rejoices and presents the new Sarmat nuclear missile

The progress of counteroffensive ukrainian are “slower than expected“. Even the president admits it Volodymyr Zelensky who, in an interview with Bbcexplains how in the plans of Kiev the reconquest of the Russian-occupied territories in the east should have been more rapid. “Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It is not. What is at stake is people’s lives,” she said. Also Vladimir Putinwhich announced the imminent deployment of the new ones Sarmat nuclear missilesdeclared that there is “a slowdown in the Ukrainian counter-offensive” and “the enemy is suffering serious losses, even if the forces of Kiev have not exhausted the potential for the advance”. According to Zelensky, the slowdown is caused by the fact that 200,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been interest by Russian forces: “Whatever anyone may wish, including attempts to put pressure on us, we will advance on the battlefield in the way we deem best,” added the Ukrainian president, saying the ultimate goal is to enter the Nato. “Stoltenberg knows my location. We have told them numerous times “don’t get the ground out from under us”.

Meanwhile, Putin rejoices at the Ukrainian difficulties on the battlefield and presents the new Sarmat missiles, capable of carrying ten or more newspapers nuclear. Speaking during a meeting with military school graduates, he said that the first launch vehicles of the Sarmat system with a new heavy missile will soon be used “in combat” and that “Russia will continue to develop its nuclear triad as security guarantee military and international stability. In this area, a key objective is the development of the nuclear triad which is the main guarantee of Russia’s military security and international stability. Almost half of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces units and formations have been armed with state-of-the-art Yars systems, and troops are transitioning to modern missile systems with the Avangard hypersonic vehicle“said the Russian president. Adding that the production of unmanned aircraft will be increased: “We will deliver them to all branches of the armed forces.”

News that doesn’t seem to worry Kiev particularly. Indeed, Zelensky said he does not believe that Vladimir Putin is “ready” to use nuclear weapons in the conflict in Ukraine because “he is afraid for his lifehe loves her very much.” In any case, she added, “there’s no way to say for sure, especially with regard to an unrelated person who has launched a large-scale war against her neighbor in the 21st century.” Even the head of the Wagner private militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, declared himself skeptical of the Kremlin head’s claims, accusing Moscow’s leaders of “deceiving the Russian people”: “Huge areas have been handed over to the enemy. All of this is totally hidden from everyone. One day Russia will wake up to find that even Crimea has been handed over to Kiev.”

Meanwhile, cross-attacks continue on the field. And to do more harm on both sides are the drones. Three of these aircraft crashed in the village of Lukino near a military unit in the region of Moscawithout causing any casualties or damages, reported the governor of the region, Andrei Vorobiov. “Drones crashed today as they approached the depots of a military base” in the district of Narrow-Fominsk, about 50 kilometers south of Moscow,” Vorobiov wrote in Telegram. “The aircraft were shot down by Russian ‘military’,” he added. The drone blitz has been described by the Russian Defense as a “terrorist attack” launched by Ukrainian forces. “Today we thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities in the Moscow region with three aerial-type drones. All drones have been diverted from electronic warfarelost control and crashed,” the ministry said.

Also, in Crimea a railway track near the city of Feodosiaon the southern coast overlooking the black sea“was damaged” during the night and rail traffic was suspended, the Russian administrator of the peninsula explained on Telegram, Sergei Aksenov. “Railway traffic will be restored within two hours. There are no casualties. The relevant services are working on site. I urge everyone to keep calm and trust only verified sources of information,” she added. On the other side of the front, Russian forces attacked Ukraine last night with sei droni kamikaze Shaheed made in Iran which were all shot down by the country’s air defense forces, the Kiev Air Force explained.