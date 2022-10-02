10:01

Elections in Latvia, party of the anti-Putin premier ahead with 18.8%

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s New Unity party won the parliamentary elections held yesterday in Latvia with 18.8% of the vote, according to projections, when 55 seats out of a total of 1,055 are missing at the end of the ballots. This was announced by the Latvian Radio and Television. To overcome the 5% barrier were, in addition to the Prime Minister’s party, seven other formations: the Green Party and the Farmers (12.8%), the United List (11%), Alleanza Nazionale (9.3%) ), For Stability (6.7%), Latvia First (6.2%), Progressives (6%) and For Development / For (5%). The turnout was 59% of those eligible. The now almost definitive results indicate that Latvia should remain a guiding voice among the Baltic countries in pushing the European Union towards a firm stance against Russia.