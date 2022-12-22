Listen to the audio version of the article

Strong and heartfelt. This was the appeal launched by Volodymyr Zelensky, personally, to the American Congress. Speaking in English to give his words even more weight, the leader of Ukraine clearly invoked the continued and growing support of the United States and allies against Russian aggression, underlining how crucial it is.

“Your money is not charity, it’s an investment”, to defend democracy everywhere, Zelensky punctuated in one of the most effective statements.

Help to accelerate success

With aid, “you can accelerate our success,” he continued. “Do we have artillery? Yes thanks. But is that enough? Not really.” The aid is well spent, he added, addressing parliamentarians who see resistance to continuing indefinitely the enormous support for Kiev among their ranks.

The Trumpians slip away

Not this time, though. Applause and ovations were thunderous and dominant in the hall of Congress which housed the assembled chambers during the 25 minutes of the speech. With the exception of only a few Republicans, leading exponents of the populist right close to Donald Trump, who have remained on the sidelines or have completely withdrawn from what most have considered to be a historic appointment on Capitol Hill. They remained seated or with their hands in their pockets even as the phrase “Ukraine lives!” echoed.

Biden, support “for as long as necessary”

Zelensky’s speech came at the end of a lightning trip to Washington that saw him in the White House alongside Joe Biden. During a joint press conference, Biden promised to help Ukraine fully, “for as long as necessary”, indicating in practice, like Zelensky, that he does not expect the conflict to end soon. The visit of the leader in Kiev, he underlined, highlights “the need to be united in 2023 and the American people have been with Ukraine step by step and will continue to be so”. Washington’s military leaders increasingly believe that the war could enter a phase of violent stalemate, with difficult advances for the Ukrainians and Russians.

Ukraine, Biden to Zelensky: “An honor to be by your side”

Zelensky, a just peace cannot compromise Ukraine

Zelensky, to those who asked him what a just peace capable of ending the war could be, replied that he was not sure what it was. But that, this is certain, he cannot compromise the sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity of his country. Ukraine, he said, is fighting for the same values ​​espoused by the United States and for “common success against tyranny.”