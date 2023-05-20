Zelensky urges delivery of F-16 jets to Moscow, warns – RFI – Radio France Internationale

22
- Zelensky urges delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Moscow, warns RFI – Radio France Internationale
- The G7 agreed to provide Ukraine with F16 fighter jets and will issue a statement on “China’s economic coercion” Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Zelensky got his wish, the F-16 fighter jet is coming soon RFI Chinese – Radio France Internationale
- Ukraine says incremental gains at Bakhmut; Biden reportedly supports plan to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- View full coverage on Google News