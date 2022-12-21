Listen to the audio version of the article

Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to make a surprise today a very risky lightning trip to Washington, to meet President Joe Biden at the White House and to speak before the American Congress.

For the Ukrainian leader, the first visit outside the country since Russia triggered the invasion is at stake. The preparations for the mission were revealed by anonymous officials to the American media, including the New York Times, during the American night. Unknowns remained present until the last minute, in a climate without official confirmation. The journey could still be postponed if conditions are deemed too difficult.

According to what has emerged, however, if all goes as planned Zelensky and Biden should appear for a joint announcement at the White House, which includes the constant allied commitment alongside Ukraine against Moscow’s aggression and probably new military aid for the benefit of Kiev while the alarm is growing, as well as for the constant bombings, for further, future offensives by the Kremlin. Washington is also considering sending sophisticated Patriot defensive missile batteries.

Zelensky later plans to travel to Congress, for a US prime time address. The details have so far been kept under wraps for security reasons. Zelensky is also expected to hand Biden a Ukrainian flag, which he received from soldiers during a recent visit to the front.

Among the signs of an imminent, important appointment on Capitol Hill, the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, had let it leak in the last few hours that extraordinary preparations were underway in Congress on the eve of the end-of-year recess. “We are finishing up a very special session of Congress. Please be present Wednesday evening for a very special focus on democracy”, Pelosi indicated in a message addressed to parliamentarians.