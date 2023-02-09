Very busy day for the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskystarted in Great Britain and ended in France with meetings with the three heads of state Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Marcon and Olaf Scholz. In the late morning Zelensky arrived at Downing Street to meet British Prime Minister Sunak, his first visit to a European country since the start of the war with Russia. The Ukrainian leader then intervened in the great hall of Westminster, the British Parliament invoking the goal of bringing international justice before it Vladimir Putin and the Russian managers, repeatedly pointing them out as “Evil”. He then insisted on the need to put an end “to the impunity” of Moscow and to force it to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine in the future. “Freedom – she said – will win and Russia will lose”. Then Zelensky again urged the supply of military aircraft. Sunak instructed the defense minister, Ben Wallace, to examine which fighter jets the UK “could potentially supply to Ukraine”. This was announced by a Downing Street spokesman, specifying however that the hypothesis of sending hypothetical military jets to Ukraine represents “a long term solution”. The possibility of sending to Kiev would also be discussed in the meeting long range missiles. But in the evening came the harsh reaction of Moscawith the Russian embassy in London warning Downing Street on sending fighter planes: if it decides to do so, there may be “military and political consequences for the European continent and the whole world“.

Then the move in Paris for tonight’s work dinner all’Elisha between the French president, Emmanuel Macron, the German chancellor Olaf Scholz. “It will be an opportunity to reaffirm France’s and Europe’s unfailing support for Ukraine and to continue the close coordination which makes it possible to respond reactively and effectively to the needs expressed by Kiev”: reads a note released by the Elysée to a few hours after the meeting in the French presidential palace. The French president expressed to the leader of Kiev “solidarity, support and the will to accompany Ukraine towards victory, towards peace, and towards Europe“. Ukraine can count on its European and international partners for “win the war”, Macron assured, saying that Kiev can “count on us to build peace”. For his part, Zelensky has once again forcefully demanded arms: “The sooner Ukraine gets heavy weapons, the sooner our pilots get modern planes, the sooner our army will be strong with tanks, the sooner we can return to peace in Europe” .

On Thursday Zelensky will take part in the European Council which meets in Brussels where it will ask for a commitment a faster supply of weapons to Ukraine, included jet of Western manufacture. On the occasion there it will be a small space also for the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni who, as far as we learn, will have a bilateral meeting with Zelensky, on the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels.