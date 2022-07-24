Home World Zelensky’s indictment: Russian barbarism bombs on Odessa, if you still believed in the possibility of Putin agreements destroyed it
World

Zelensky’s indictment: Russian barbarism bombs on Odessa, if you still believed in the possibility of Putin agreements destroyed it

by admin
Zelensky’s indictment: Russian barbarism bombs on Odessa, if you still believed in the possibility of Putin agreements destroyed it

On day 149 of Russia’s War on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of “barbarism” after missiles hit the southern port of Odessa, threatening an agreement signed just the day before by Vladimir Putin to unblock exports of grain from Black Sea ports and alleviating the global food shortage caused by the war.

«The Russian missile attack in Odessa on the port – said the Ukrainian president in his evening video -, a cynical, calculated attack, proved to be a serious blow also for the political positions of Russia itself. If anyone in the world could still say that some kind of dialogue with it is needed, some agreements for a ceasefire without withdrawal from our territory, today’s Russian missiles have destroyed the very possibility of such claims ”. Then he added: “And we see the absolute unanimity of the world‘s reaction to this Russian attack. The occupants can no longer deceive anyone ».

He reports – Wheat, missiles on the deal

The analysis – The Kirill War

Live updates

0.15 – Two Americans killed

Two US citizens recently died in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, a US State Department spokesman said Saturday, without disclosing further details. The US administration was in contact with the families of the deceased and provided “all possible consular assistance,” the State Department spokesman.

See also  [News Weekly]Omicron invades Beijing and at least 14 provinces in China are occupied | Omicron mutated virus | Omicron | CCP virus epidemic

You may also like

Pope Francis landed in Canada, the pontiff made...

California on fire, Yosemite park also threatened

The “New York Times” against Giorgia Meloni is...

Tunisia votes the Constitution that cancels the Spring

Ivan and Vlada, married in Ukraine at war....

Two 75-mile lines of skyscrapers: Saudi Arabia’s project...

The Harry Potter auction is a fiasco: and...

Authoritative release of joint prevention and control mechanism...

Philippines: ambush in a Manila university, three dead...

World Health Organization declares monkeypox outbreak a global...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy