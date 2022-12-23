Home World Zelensky’s lightning visit to US: Russia criticizes US for indirect war on Moscow – BBC News 中文
Russia strongly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington and accused the United States of waging an “indirect” war against Moscow. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged an additional $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including an advanced missile system to help defend Ukraine against Russian attacks.

Zelensky welcomed the U.S. military aid in a speech to U.S. lawmakers in Washington.

However, Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, said these “provocative actions” would lead to an escalation of military action with serious consequences. He told Russian state media that Moscow was “working hard to complain at all levels” but that talk of the U.S. supplying the Patriot missile system to Kyiv was “deeply troubling.”

patriot missile

Patriot missiles are capable, effective and expensive. The White House said the weapon would help defend the Ukrainian people from “Russia’s brutal attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.”

