Phelan Chatterjee

BBC reporter

1 hour ago

image source,EPA

Russia strongly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington and accused the United States of waging an “indirect” war against Moscow. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged an additional $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including an advanced missile system to help defend Ukraine against Russian attacks.

Zelensky welcomed the U.S. military aid in a speech to U.S. lawmakers in Washington.

However, Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, said these “provocative actions” would lead to an escalation of military action with serious consequences. He told Russian state media that Moscow was “working hard to complain at all levels” but that talk of the U.S. supplying the Patriot missile system to Kyiv was “deeply troubling.”

patriot missile

Patriot missiles are capable, effective and expensive. The White House said the weapon would help defend the Ukrainian people from “Russia’s brutal attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.”

Moscow complained that no calls for peace were heard during Zelensky’s trip to Washington. Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the U.S. military aid as evidence of Washington’s involvement in a “proxy war” against Russia. Peskov also slammed that the delivery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine would not prevent Russia from “accomplishing its goals during special military operations.” “The talks in Washington showed that neither Ukraine nor the United States is seeking peace. They just intend to continue fighting,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Russian media commentary agrees with this argument. They have repeatedly accused the United States of “importing large quantities of weapons to Ukraine.” Some media reports from Moscow mocked the Ukrainian leader. Moscow state media compared him to a stripper begging for money or a toilet brush. See also Usa, TikTok challenge in Buffalo: 4 teenagers crash with cars and die. One of the victims was a 14-year-old mother

In fact, this is Zelensky’s first trip abroad since Ukraine was invaded this year. He told the US Congress that his country was “alive” and would never surrender to Moscow. But there are signs that the U.S. support could face greater political scrutiny. Republican support for continued aid to Ukraine is waning. In a survey conducted in November, just over half of Republican voters supported aid to Ukraine, down from 80 percent in March. Republicans, which will control the House of Representatives in January, have warned they will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine.

But Biden vowed to continue supporting Ukraine “for as long as it needs to”.

Zelensky, who traveled to the United States from the Polish city of Rzeszow on a U.S. Air Force plane, said that “regardless of changes in the U.S. Congress,” he believed that both parties in the United States would support Ukraine to the end.

In his speech before a joint session of Congress, Ukraine’s plea was made in emotional terms. With the exception of some Republican lawmakers who did not applaud, nearly all members of Congress gave a standing ovation, and the speech was interrupted 18 times. He told U.S. lawmakers in English that his country was still “against all odds” and predicted a turning point in the conflict next year.

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, Zelensky made a surprise visit to the United States: meeting with Biden was supported to speak in Congress, saying that “Ukraine has not fallen”

To illustrate the brutality of war, Zelensky also recalled the U.S. military who fought against the Nazis during World War II.

“The tactics of the Russians were primitive. They burned and destroyed everything they saw. They sent criminals to the front, into war. They used everything against us, similar to other tyranny, such as the Nazis for the battle on the Bulge (Battle of the Bulge, also known as the Battle of Yardin) wanted to destroy the free world, and Moscow is doing the same right now.”

“Just as the brave American soldiers stood their ground on Christmas 1944 and fought off Hitler’s army, so the brave Ukrainian soldiers fought back against Putin’s army this Christmas… Ukraine stood its ground and never Will surrender!” he said.

At the end of his speech, Zelensky presented the U.S. Congress with a battle flag signed by the defense forces of the eastern Ukrainian front city of Bakhmut. He visited the city on the eve of his trip to the United States.

future strategic plan

At a joint news conference, Biden told the media he was “not at all worried” about bringing the global coalition together.

Despite concerns that some U.S. allies may feel the cost of the conflict and disruptions to global food and energy supplies, Biden said he was satisfied with joint action in support of Ukraine. The United States, Ukraine’s most important ally, has pledged $50 billion in humanitarian, financial and security assistance to Kyiv — far more than any other country.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Most of Mariupol was destroyed in the war. The U.S. military estimates that some 40,000 civilians have died since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

On his way home from Washington, Zelenskiy will stop in Poland, where he will meet with one of his strongest allies, Polish President Andrzej Duda. Zelensky said the two discussed the U.S. trip and their future strategic plans.