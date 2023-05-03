Željezničar and Igman played 1:1 at Grbavica | Sport

Distribution of points in the last match of the 29th round of the m:tel Premier League of BiH.

Željezničar was the favorite in the last match of the 29th round of the m:tel Premier League of BiH in front of the home crowd at “Grbavica”, but the Igman football players played a very good match and deservedly took a point to Konjic.

The audience in Sarajevo saw one goal in both halves, and in the end both teams had to settle for one point each – 1:1 (0:1).

Plenty of opportunities were seen in the opening minutes of the match, when it was clear that both teams wanted the complete spoils – the home team to continue their pursuit of places that lead to the international scene, and the guests to escape as far as possible from the relegation zone.

The home team threatened at the beginning of the match, Ćeman was saved by Igman, and then the guests from Konjic had a great opportunity to take the lead. However, Hebibović failed to crown the counterattack with a goal. He couldn’t catch the ball well directed by Ramić and a great opportunity for the guests to take the lead was lost.

Just a minute later, another great chance for the visitors. Drljević decided to shoot from a distance, but it hit the crossbar.

In the 18th minute, Santos went alone towards the Ćeman goal, but the Igman goalkeeper outwitted him, and saved the shot from Željna’s Brazilian with his foot.

Not long after, Hrelja also tried on the other side. The goal was practically hanging in the air, and then the same player brilliantly crossed the ball, to which the best scorer of Igman responded with his head. Mirsad Ramić and made a great shot to give the guests the lead. It was his 15th goal of the season.

Even as a junior, Ramić moved from Jablanica Turbine to the ranks of Željezničar, left and returned to “Grbavica” on several occasions, and now he arrived in Dolina čupova in the jersey of Igman. Because of all this, he did not want to celebrate a goal in front of the fans of his former club.

In the 41st minute, another chance for Denković, but Muftić saves again.



The visitors from Konjic were dangerous in the second half as well. After five minutes of the restart, Hebibović threatened dangerously, and then Željezničar retaliated and equalized.

Štilić threw in the ball from the corner, Jašarević headed it, and until that moment the excellent Ćeman reacted badly, the ball squirmed out of his hands, which he punished Joseph Amoa and placed the ball behind his back for 1:1.

The home team tried to make a complete turnaround, they applied pressure, but there were no great opportunities. Sulejman Krpić had one of the better ones in the very finish, but the ball went over the goal.

The guests had the last chance in the match. Demir Jakupović employed Ramić, who was unlucky to score his second goal tonight. He shot directly at Muftić in the third minute of stoppage time.

RAILROADER: Muftić, Hajdarević (73. Beganović), Krpić, Cocalić, Mekić, Štilić (83. Haračić), Šehić, Drina, Santos (83. Drljo), Galić (20. Jašarević), Amoa (83. Hodžić). Coach: Nermin Bašić.

IGMAN: Ćeman, Durakovic, Drljević, Oremus, Hrelja, Hebibović (90+3. Bojo), Bodul (76. Bešagić), Dupovac, Denković (86. Jakupović), Mahmić (86. Velić), Ramić. Coach: Husref Musemić.

COCALIC “BLUSHED” After the final whistle of referee Sabrija Topalović, Željezničar player Edin Cocalić completely lost his temper, his teammates and members of the coaching staff had to calm him down, and the referee from Zenica showed him a red card, which is why he will not be in Zelje’s squad for the next match against Veleža, extremely important in the fight for exit to Europe.

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BIH – ROUND 29:

Railway worker – Igman 1:1 (0:1)

/Amoa 51 – Ramić 25/

Played on Monday:

Velež – Borac 2:0 (1:0)

/Haskić 6, Andušić 72 pen/

Played on Sunday:

Posusje – Zrinjski 0:2 (0:0)

/Bilbija 60, 73/

Sloga Meridian – Leotar 1:1 (1:0)

/Nikolić 13 – Aćimović 80/

Sloboda – Tuzla streets 1:0 (0:0)

/Mehmedović 66/

Played on Saturday:

Sarajevo – Široki Brijeg 2:1 (1:1)

/Oliveira 2, Varešanović 85 – Radić 24/